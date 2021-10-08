Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Crocs reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 96,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,889. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $163.18.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.