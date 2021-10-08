Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Exelon posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.71 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 80,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

