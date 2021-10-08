Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,476. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.