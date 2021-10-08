Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.95. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

