Brokerages Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

SNDX opened at $18.58 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $903.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

