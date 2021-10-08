Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.01). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 515,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,119. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

