Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.92.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.