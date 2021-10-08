Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.92.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.