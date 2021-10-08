Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,820,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

