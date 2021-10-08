Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.12. Twitter reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,508. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

