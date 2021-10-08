Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $10.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.48 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $22.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $173.28 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 459,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.