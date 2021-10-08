Brokers Offer Predictions for Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $251.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,980 shares of company stock valued at $235,279,704 over the last three months.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

