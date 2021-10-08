Brokers Offer Predictions for Osisko Development Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Development in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$5.16 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The company has a market cap of C$687.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

