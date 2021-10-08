Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.70. 88,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,836,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

