Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.81

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.81 and traded as low as C$70.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$70.99, with a volume of 226,647 shares traded.

BIP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

