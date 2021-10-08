BSC Station Hits Market Cap of $5.48 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $846,925.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.