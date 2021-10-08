BSClaunch (BSL) Price Reaches $0.0832 on Top Exchanges

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. BSClaunch has a market cap of $162,475.95 and approximately $48,351.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00133084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.45 or 1.00307019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.11 or 0.06420628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

