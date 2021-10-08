BSCView (BSCV) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, BSCView has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $310,392.93 and approximately $53,940.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00147295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00090760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,992.36 or 1.00292750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.40 or 0.06398096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

