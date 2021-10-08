BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SMFR stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.68% of Sema4 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

