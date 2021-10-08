BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
SMFR stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40.
Sema4 Company Profile
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.