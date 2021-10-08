BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.65. BTRS shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $100,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $46,714,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $40,787,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

