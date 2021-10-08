Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $9,875,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

