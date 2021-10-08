Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys 133,629 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 255.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,629 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of AFC Gamma worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.76. 1,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,538. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

