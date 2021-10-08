Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys 31,492 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Telos worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,020,987.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $105,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 576,059 shares of company stock worth $17,308,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 3,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.