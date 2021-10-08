Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys 45,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Tenable makes up about 1.9% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tenable worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $48.57. 7,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -186.54 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

