Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

NCNO stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 3,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,258. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

