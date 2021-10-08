Bullseye Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up about 1.3% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of TransMedics Group worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 150,011 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 1,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,945. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $1,127,126. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Cowen decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

