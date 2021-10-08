Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

CTLP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 2.12. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

