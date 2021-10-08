Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. bluebird bio accounts for about 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of bluebird bio worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $313,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 204.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BLUE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 4,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.