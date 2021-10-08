Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 260,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,486,000. Finally, First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,965. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

