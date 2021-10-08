Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $9.71 million and $1.28 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.