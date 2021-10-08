Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches Market Cap of $9.76 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $2.71 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.18 or 0.99852097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.38 or 0.06693828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

