Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading Up 23.9%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s share price was up 23.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.