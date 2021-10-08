Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Trading 0.4% Higher

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.31. 200,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,307,000.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

