Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $62.23 million and approximately $54,662.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.00518222 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.