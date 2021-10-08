ByteNext Price Hits $0.0849 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.15 million and $39,294.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00143585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,978.70 or 0.99877113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.23 or 0.06476492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.