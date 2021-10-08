Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $86.71 million and $11.16 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00326900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000816 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,704,322,988 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,517,631 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

