BZEdge Hits 1-Day Volume of $881.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $213,865.40 and $881.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 116.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00144564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00091259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.76 or 1.00146112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.51 or 0.06388728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.