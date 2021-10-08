Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2,400.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CABO. Raymond James raised their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,210.57.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,834.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,969.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,874.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

