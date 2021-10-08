CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.16

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.16 and traded as high as C$37.21. CAE shares last traded at C$37.07, with a volume of 932,388 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.30. The company has a market cap of C$11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

