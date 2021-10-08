Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 3,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

