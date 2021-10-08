CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00146230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,128.19 or 1.00356170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.62 or 0.06382782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.