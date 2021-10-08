Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) versus CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Head to Head Review

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A -79.58% -66.42% CV Sciences -92.15% -145.30% -59.94%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Calithera Biosciences and CV Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.52%. CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.58, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Calithera Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and CV Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 6.73 -$90.14 million ($1.31) -1.54 CV Sciences $24.43 million 1.02 -$22.28 million ($0.22) -1.02

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences beats CV Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

