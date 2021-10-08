Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.81 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and $86,449.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

