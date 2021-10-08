Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
CLMT stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $739.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
