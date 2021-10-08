Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

CLMT stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $739.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

