Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $142.44

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.44 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 136.75 ($1.79). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 35,246 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £43.64 million and a P/E ratio of 700.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.44.

About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

