Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 9,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 194,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212,865 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.