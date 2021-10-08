Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

CPB stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

