Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $38.97. Camtek shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 1,289 shares.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

