Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $38.97. Camtek shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 1,289 shares.
CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
