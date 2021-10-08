Canaccord Genuity Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $52.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.
ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.
Shares of ACCD opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $21,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
