Canaccord Genuity Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $52.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $21,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.