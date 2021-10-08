Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally (LON:TLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.06% from the company’s previous close.

Totally stock opened at GBX 36.35 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £66.25 million and a P/E ratio of 177.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.09. Totally has a twelve month low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

