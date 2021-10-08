Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.25

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 12084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

CNNEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.19%.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

